Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $871,000 Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 23,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $816,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP James Barry sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $214,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 510 shares in the company, valued at $156,151.80. This trade represents a 57.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.6%

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $326.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.43 and a twelve month high of $373.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.30 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

