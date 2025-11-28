Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 4,553 Shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association $FLG

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bank, National Association were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the first quarter worth $45,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Stock Up 0.3%

FLG stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Announces Dividend

Flagstar Bank, National Association ( NYSE:FLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Flagstar Bank, National Association’s payout ratio is presently -4.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bank, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

About Flagstar Bank, National Association

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

