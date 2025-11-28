Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 530,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 182,338 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 34.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.77.

GXO stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.69%.The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.630 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

