Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 236 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $295.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG stock opened at $268.13 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.22 and a one year high of $271.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.67.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.39 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

Insider Transactions at Affiliated Managers Group

In other news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $3,696,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 158,710 shares in the company, valued at $36,666,771.30. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.