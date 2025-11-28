Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 86.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 53.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 18,500.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $166.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12 month low of $102.43 and a 12 month high of $168.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.75 and its 200 day moving average is $142.52.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is -64.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Udell sold 3,010 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $472,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,122. This trade represents a 17.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $1,927,390.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,922.94. This represents a 68.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,586 shares of company stock worth $3,611,550. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

