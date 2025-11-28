Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 411 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 284.6% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at $5,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on FTI Consulting from $178.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTI Consulting presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $164.28 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.31 and a 12-month high of $208.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.48 and a 200 day moving average of $164.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $956.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.19 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.200-8.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.12 per share, with a total value of $1,133,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 294,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,430,337.84. This represents a 2.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

