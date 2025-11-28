Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 814 Shares of Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chord Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Chord Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,337,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,496,000 after buying an additional 179,209 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 106,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Chord Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $437,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.69.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $99.25. Chord Energy Corporation has a one year low of $79.83 and a one year high of $129.77. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,863. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.