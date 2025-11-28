Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 86.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,050,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,896 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $68,229,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,516,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,090,000 after buying an additional 913,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,316,000 after buying an additional 907,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,367,000 after buying an additional 839,681 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PEGA. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.61.

Insider Activity

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 14,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $942,441.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 118,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,856.60. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $2,552,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 44,979,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,679,319.72. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 203,895 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,202 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of PEGA opened at $54.32 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $68.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 16.05%.The company had revenue of $381.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

