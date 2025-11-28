Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,260,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,170 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 247.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,651,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mattel by 21.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,089,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,153,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mattel by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,699,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,496 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Mattel from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mattel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on Mattel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mattel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

MAT opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 8.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

