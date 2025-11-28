Aon plc $AON Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 1.0% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AON worth $48,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AON by 111.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $653,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $379.00 target price (down previously from $420.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup raised AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of AON from $428.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.56.

AON opened at $353.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $323.73 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

