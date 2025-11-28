Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Lowered by Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Melius Research set a $345.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Melius raised their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $277.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.12. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $280.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

