Apple Inc. $AAPL is Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,108 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 41,182 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.7% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $74,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $277.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $280.38.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,030.54. This trade represents a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

