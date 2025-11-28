Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.2% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its stake in Apple by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 209.2% during the first quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Plum Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.0% during the first quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $277.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $280.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.12.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $203.07 to $246.99 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,030.54. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

