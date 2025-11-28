Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F m Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $1,604,002,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.5% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,327 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,087 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,095,782.24. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

Applied Materials Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $249.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $252.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

