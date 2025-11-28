Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,561 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $63,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,414,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,861,845,000 after purchasing an additional 493,583 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,833,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,170,021,000 after purchasing an additional 408,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,502,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,523,000 after purchasing an additional 115,465 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,830,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,956,000 after purchasing an additional 359,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,005,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,457,000 after acquiring an additional 144,986 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $108.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.8%

ACGL stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.44. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $101.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

