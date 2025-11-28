Aristides Capital LLC Has $210,000 Stake in Enersys $ENS

Aristides Capital LLC reduced its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Enersys were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Enersys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Enersys by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Enersys by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Enersys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Enersys stock opened at $142.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. Enersys has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $144.58.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.27 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Enersys has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Enersys’s payout ratio is currently 12.28%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

