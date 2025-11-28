Aristides Capital LLC Invests $221,000 in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,629,000 after purchasing an additional 269,410 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,615,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,251,000 after buying an additional 24,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 963,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,508,000 after acquiring an additional 114,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABM. UBS Group lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.77. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.61%.

ABM Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

