ATI Inc. $ATI Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,497,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $129,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of ATI by 79.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ATI by 117.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ATI in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ATI by 56.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp raised ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of ATI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

ATI stock opened at $100.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.11. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $242,289.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,013.24. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,542 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $1,031,850.96. Following the sale, the vice president owned 98,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,622,582.80. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 183,328 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,123 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

