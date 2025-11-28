Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 504,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 190,318 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Axis Capital were worth $51,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 95.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,852,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,685,000 after purchasing an additional 903,107 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,580,000 after buying an additional 600,901 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,025,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 174.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 744,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,329,000 after acquiring an additional 473,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 113.0% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 747,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,970,000 after acquiring an additional 396,764 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axis Capital Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $102.15 on Friday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $83.90 and a 12-month high of $107.19. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.17.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Axis Capital from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axis Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXS

Axis Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.