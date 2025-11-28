Bank of America Corporation $BAC Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,916 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $56,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,176,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,863,000 after purchasing an additional 403,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $5,091,641,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960,086 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 39,233,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,205,000 after buying an additional 1,413,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,956,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,351,000 after buying an additional 188,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.
Bank of America Stock Up 1.0%
BAC opened at $53.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $387.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $54.69.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of America
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.