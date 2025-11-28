Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) $NTB Stock Holdings Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,377,664 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,467 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $61,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTB. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.21.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 28.27%.The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.