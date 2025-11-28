Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Acquires 1,792 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $1,426,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 66.44%.

In other news, CEO Brendan M. Foley sold 57,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $3,746,360.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 108,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,123,225.12. The trade was a 34.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $2,517,963.56. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,324. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

