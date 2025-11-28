Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Acquires 3,491 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,924 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Comcast alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,185,275,000 after buying an additional 1,257,196 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,889,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $103,142,000 after acquiring an additional 147,231 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 20.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 10.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after acquiring an additional 118,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Arete reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.