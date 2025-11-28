Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Acquires 7,741 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 41.7% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.30.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

