Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys 1,101 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 952.6% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in NIKE by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $64.45 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 16,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,980.92. This trade represents a 308.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $5,577,854.40. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 647,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,965,452. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

