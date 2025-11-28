Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys 956 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Medtronic by 3,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.48. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $106.33.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

