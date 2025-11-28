Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 638,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank Of Canada makes up about 8.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $84,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.3% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 1,187.6% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,458,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,970,000 after acquiring an additional 271,531 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Cibc World Mkts cut Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $153.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1-year low of $106.10 and a 1-year high of $153.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.23 and its 200-day moving average is $137.93.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.03%.The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Royal Bank Of Canada’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

