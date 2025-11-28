Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $159.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.03, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.73. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $182.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.43.

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Shopify from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

