Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $538,133.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,039.68. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 30,308 shares of company stock worth $4,611,852 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $148.36 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $144.09 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $346.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.94 and its 200-day moving average is $155.86.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

