Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $11.15 Million Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,655 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNS stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $68.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

