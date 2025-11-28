Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $12.90 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,723,000 after purchasing an additional 130,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,802,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,832,000 after buying an additional 620,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,951,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,979,000 after buying an additional 52,074 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $207.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $207.81. The firm has a market cap of $500.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.72 and its 200-day moving average is $172.99.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.05.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

