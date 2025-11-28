Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $2.38 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $400.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $343.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.93. The firm has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

