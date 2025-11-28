Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

CocaCola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,894,396.10. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,864,862.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

