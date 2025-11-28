Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $653,000 Stake in South Bow Corporation $SOBO

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in South Bow were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of South Bow by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in South Bow by 150.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in South Bow in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in South Bow by 80.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. grew its position in South Bow by 20.6% in the first quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter.

SOBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of South Bow from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. US Capital Advisors cut South Bow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of South Bow in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of South Bow in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of SOBO opened at $26.89 on Friday. South Bow Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. South Bow had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that South Bow Corporation will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. South Bow’s payout ratio is currently 125.79%.

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

