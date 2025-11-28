Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $9.14 Million Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 39.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 485.7% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Danaher by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $552,352.50. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. The trade was a 59.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 target price on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $228.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.99. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.