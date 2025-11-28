Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,012 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 34,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Walt Disney by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.7% during the first quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $103.44 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

