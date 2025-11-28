Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $593.41 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $546.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.15. The stock has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.65.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares in the company, valued at $11,238,600. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total transaction of $229,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $30,003,027. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

