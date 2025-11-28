Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total value of $5,553,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 112,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,496.24. This trade represents a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $469.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $403.01 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $12.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.