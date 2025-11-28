Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases 1,657 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Linde alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,174,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 186,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Linde by 25.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $407.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $442.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.90. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $406.09 and a 1 year high of $486.38. The stock has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.