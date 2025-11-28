Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 233 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 41.9% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 61,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Compass Point set a $620.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.50.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:MA opened at $545.56 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $559.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.48. The company has a market cap of $489.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

