Biogen Inc. $BIIB Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $135,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 34.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 25.3% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Biogen by 12.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,706,000 after acquiring an additional 161,789 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,850.60. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Biogen from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Biogen from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.96.

BIIB stock opened at $181.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $185.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.92. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

