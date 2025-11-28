Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Today – November 25th

Get alerts:

IREN, Cipher Mining, and TeraWulf are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” is an informal term for publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets give investors exposure to bitcoin — for example, miners, crypto exchanges, payment firms, or firms that hold significant bitcoin reserves. These equities provide indirect exposure to bitcoin price moves but carry additional company-specific, regulatory, and stock-market risks that can cause their performance to diverge from bitcoin itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Featured Articles