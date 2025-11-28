BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 598,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,936 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $64,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJ. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,963,000 after buying an additional 121,183 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,639,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,395,000 after acquiring an additional 410,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,997,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

In other news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $1,605,629.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 296,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,620,096.85. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.61. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.68 and a 1-year high of $121.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.72%.BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

