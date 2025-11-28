BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.8% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $82,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, President Capital raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.81. The company has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

