Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $317.86 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,011,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 973,227 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 40.7% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $317,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Funds Management LTD boosted its position in NVIDIA by 10.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 438,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $69,268,000 after purchasing an additional 39,887 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 35,538 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 57,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 116,503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,177,203 shares of company stock valued at $570,171,004 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

