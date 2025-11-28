Boston Partners Acquires 349,529 Shares of Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Boston Partners grew its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 657,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,529 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Maximus were worth $46,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Maximus by 84.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth about $2,115,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Maximus in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,610 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $146,284.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,336.88. This trade represents a 10.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

MMS opened at $86.30 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $92.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.91.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Maximus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

