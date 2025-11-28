Boston Partners Acquires 7,397 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,282,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,495,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,018,000 after acquiring an additional 64,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,135,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,035,000 after buying an additional 333,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,214,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,757,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after buying an additional 1,231,419 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after acquiring an additional 79,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 271,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,091.70. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,200. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

