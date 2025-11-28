Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,212,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873,180 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Newmark Group were worth $26,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Newmark Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $863.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Newmark Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Stories

