Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in Preferred Bank $PFBC

Boston Partners boosted its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,085 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $46,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 16.2% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFBC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Preferred Bank from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Preferred Bank stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average is $89.96. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $99.44.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $74.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.74 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 25.67%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

