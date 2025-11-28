Boston Partners Buys 278,466 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,466 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $45,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANF. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 198.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $144,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,070 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 833,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,072,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $61,643,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 621,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 549,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,379 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 5.7%

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $164.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.91.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.22. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.70 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-10.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $131,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,248. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.